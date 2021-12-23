ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Holiday Tips For Facing Alzheimer's

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas season is a time of celebration, but it...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Incorporate music in visits with Alzheimer's patients

Dear Doctors: My uncle has Alzheimer's disease. He goes through these awful phases where he's agitated and afraid. We've noticed that music calms him down, especially when it's something from when he was young. Why would that be? Maybe music should be part of Alzheimer's therapy. You've had the good...
MUSIC
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Treating Alzheimer’s

When it comes to Alzheimer’s, scientists have been focusing on plaques in the brain and treatments to remove those plaques. Now a new finding has some researchers questioning the prevailing wisdom on why some people develop Alzheimer’s while others do not. It’s a theory that could lead to new treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Doctor’s Tip: Happy, healthy holidays

This column is based on an article in a recent issue of the Harvard Health Letter titled “Holiday health hazards.”. Most people experience weight gain over the holidays, and don’t lose it afterwards. Unfortunately, many traditional holiday foods are high in calories, salt, sugar and unhealthy fats. Not that you absolutely have to avoid all these things during these festive times, but pick a couple of days to splurge such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Christmas#Disease
theadvocate.com

Alzheimer's Q&A: How to answer the 'why?' of Alzheimer's?

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” This famous and familiar quote from German philosopher Frederich Nietzsche illustrates the need for one to find meaning in life’s experiences, to have a purpose and to create a mindset that shields each of us from life’s many challenges and hardships.
HEALTH
wustl.edu

New Alzheimer’s prevention trial in young people

Focus on inherited Alzheimer’s up to 25 years before expected dementia onset. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is launching an international clinical trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease in people genetically destined to develop the illness at a young age. Unlike most other Alzheimer’s prevention trials, this one will enroll people before the disease has taken hold – up to 25 years before the expected onset of dementia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
who13.com

Knowing signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

It’s important to know the signs of Alzheimer’s Disease and how to support caregivers during the holiday season. Lauren Livingston shares important information for families. You can learn more at the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org for free resources.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the cause of Alzheimer’s in brain

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers have used human data to quantify the speed of different processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. They found that instead of starting from a single point in the brain and initiating a chain reaction that leads to the death of brain cells, Alzheimer’s disease reaches different regions of the brain early.
SCIENCE
tucson.com

Local Opinion: Feeling Grinchy? Here’s a holiday tip

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Tomorrow the fifth graders in our school will celebrate all things Grinch — a holiday tradition that gives Grinch lovers the opportunity to reflect on our own hearts when December rolls around again. Although 2021 felt a bit less Grinchy than 2020, it did not achieve that by much, and heading into the holiday it seems we are experiencing a surfeit of goodwill and cheer across our nation.
TUCSON, AZ
The Repository

President's Message: Home safety tips for the holidays

It’s incredible how fast this year has flown by. It’s hard to believe that it's December again. Before you know it, we will begin a new year. With the holidays fast approaching, many are making the necessary preparations. For many, it's a joyful and warm-hearted time of year...
seattlepi.com

Holidays giving you heartburn? A doctor’s tips for relieving your discomfort

(BPT) - The holiday season is full of fun, festivities and food — and unfortunately, occasional heartburn flareups, too. Overindulgence in over-the-top meals coupled with the stress that can accompany this busy time of year, can lead to uncomfortable heartburn. So, what exactly is heartburn, and how can you keep it at bay so you can enjoy your holidays?
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Down Syndrome and Alzheimer’s Caused by Same Microorganism

A new theory by Leslie Norins, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive of Alzheimer’s Germ Quest, links Down Syndrome of children to an infectious organism which later incites Alzheimer’s disease in adults who carry it. His scientific paper is published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Medical Hypotheses (DOI.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2021.110745).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Urban Milwaukee

UCC Works to Address Alzheimer’s

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, a neurological condition that causes people to lose their memory, is hard for anyone to deal with. But for elders on Milwaukee’s South Side, who may be far away from a place they used to call home and surrounded by a language they didn’t grow up speaking, the effects can be even more difficult.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy