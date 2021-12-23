ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

 4 days ago

With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in an Instant Pot with little effort, and no one will know the difference.

Instant Pot turkey legs

Ingredients

  • Two turkey legs
  • Olive oil
  • 1 cup of chicken stock or chicken broth
  • One small onion
  • Pinch of rosemary
  • Pinch of thyme
  • Sea salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste

Preparation instructions

  1. Begin by seasoning your turkey legs with salt and pepper. Using a generous amount will add flavor, although you can use less salt if you have dietary restrictions.
  2. Dice your onion into small pieces.
  3. Press the sauté button on your Instant Pot . Press the adjust button within 10 seconds and set your Instant Pot to “more.”
  4. When the heat indicator on your Instant Pot says “hot,” you may add one tablespoon of olive oil to the pot, followed by your seasoned turkey legs. Ensure the olive oil coats the entire bottom of your Instant Pot to prevent your meat from sticking to the pot.
  5. Brown your turkey legs on both sides for 2-3 minutes. When your turkey legs are ready, you may remove them from the pot and add your onions.
  6. Cook your onions for 1 minute and 30 seconds, adding extra salt and pepper to your pot as you cook them.
  7. Add 1 cup of chicken stock or broth to your Instant Pot, along with a pinch of rosemary and thyme.
  8. Place your turkey legs back in the Instant Pot and close the lid. Pressure cook at high pressure for 18-20 minutes.
  9. Use the natural pressure release function for 10 minutes and release any remaining pressure.

Instant Pot corn on the cob

Ingredients

  • Six ears of corn
  • Water
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Preparation instructions

  1. Add one cup of water to your Instant Pot.
  2. Place corn on top of the Instant Pot trivet. You can add them on top of each other crosswise if you don’t have enough room for all six ears of corn.
  3. Close the lid and ensure your valve is set to the sealing position.
  4. Pressure cook the corn on high for two minutes and use the quick release feature to depressurize the pot.
  5. Melt two tablespoons of butter and mix it with one teaspoon of minced garlic.
  6. Coat the ears of corn with your garlic butter mixture and remove them from the pot.

Instant Pot peach cobbler

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces of white cake mix
  • Eight peaches
  • .5 cup of melted butter

Preparation instructions

  1. Slice and peel your peaches.
  2. Place a small oven-safe dish on top of your Instant Pot trivet.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine 7 ounces of white cake mix and 1/2 cup of melted butter.
  4. Pour the mixture over the sliced peaches.
  5. Cover the mixture with foil and add one cup of water to the Instant Pot.
  6. Close the lid and ensure your valve is set to the sealing position.
  7. Set the Instant Pot to “high pressure” and the timer to 15 minutes.
  8. After the peach cobbler is done cooking, use the natural pressure release function for 10 minutes and release any remaining pressure.

Best Instant Pot products for holiday meals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzLEU_0dUSCpsj00

Instant Pot Duo

The Instant Pot Duo is Instant Pot’s highest-selling product. This affordable kitchen device has up to an 8-quart capacity and seven different cooking functions, including pressure cook, slow cook, yogurt maker, steamer, rice cooker, sauté and food warmer. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a one-year warranty and a trivet.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtqo1_0dUSCpsj00

Instant Pot Official Cook and Bake Set

This official baking set by Instant Pot includes two trivets, two stainless-steel baking dishes with lids and a removable divider. This set is ideal for peach cobbler, boiled eggs and more. The trivets are stackable, making them easy to use and store. This set is compatible with 6-quart and 8-quart Instant Pots. The lids are great for storing your food after you’re done cooking and feature pressure-release tabs for releasing steam.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3JVM_0dUSCpsj00

Instant Pot Stainless Steel Inner Cooking Pot

If you plan on making multiple dishes in your Instant Pot this holiday season, it’s a good idea to buy an extra inner pot. This official stainless-steel pot comes in both 6-quart and 8-quart sizes. Thanks to its polished stainless steel material, this pot is easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1n0r_0dUSCpsj00

Instant Pot Official Starter Accessories Set

This set includes a pair of silicone oven mitts, a heat-resistant mat and a suction-sealing lid. Buyers love how easy the silicone mitts are to use and how well they protect your hands from hot trivets and cooking dishes. You can use the multifunctional heat-resistant mat to remove hot dishes, as a jar opener or to protect your counter from hot dishes.

Sold by Amazon

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
