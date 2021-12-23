ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cat found alive in rubble 9 days after deadly tornadoes tore through Kentucky

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDcdM_0dUSCjpb00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky , Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow.

It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn’t been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson said he had tried to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes that liked to greet customers of his rental business, but had given up after a few days.

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

“I don’t know how anything could’ve survived not just the tornado but the destruction that came along with it,” he said.

Gibson was standing in the rubble Sunday afternoon when he heard the faint noise.

“I thought I heard a meow, and I thought my mind’s playing tricks on me so I hollered his name out, and he meowed again,” Gibson said.

The noise was stifled and he couldn’t locate Madix immediately so he called some employees who came to help search. Soon after, they found the cat in a hole beneath the rubble.

“It was just an incredible feeling to put him in my arms,” Gibson said. “If cats actually have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them in that nine-day period.”

Rep. Mary Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia park

Other than being very hungry and thirsty, Madix was unscathed. Gibson said he took Madix home, where he will live out the rest of his days as a house cat.

Gibson said the story of Madix the survivor is becoming popular around the town of Mayfield, where a long-track tornado demolished huge parts of the community.

“It’s a blessing for people to hear the story so they can take that and realize that great things can come out of terrible situations. If it’s uplifting to one person, then Madix has served his purpose on this planet.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Mayfield, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Mayfield, KY
Pets & Animals
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
WKRG News 5

Cedar Point Pier to be closed for winter

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cedar Point Pier at Dauphin Island will be closed for upgrades this winter, according to the Mobile County Commission. On Dec. 15, 2021 the previous owners of the pier, the McRae family, sold the pier to the Mobile County Commission. The McRae family normally closed the pier for the […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Scanlon
WKRG News 5

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department shared a statement on social media saying freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers. The blaze […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Satsuma golf cart crash injures 9-year-old boy

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma Police Department responded to a call about an overturned golf cart just two weeks after a new ordinance about off-road vehicles was put into place. On Dec. 13, The City of Satsuma announced a new ordinance that prohibited the use of off-road vehicles on the public right-of-way. On Monday, […]
SATSUMA, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy