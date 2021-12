Box’s stock (NYSE: BOX) rose by 6.9% in the last ten trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 0.4% over the same period. The stock rose after reporting its Q3 FY 2022 (ended Oct 2021) earnings. Box, which develops and markets cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file sharing tools for businesses posted revenue of $224 million, up 14% y-o-y for Q3 FY 2022. Remaining performance obligations as of October 31, 2021, were $948.1 million, up 25% y-o-y. Now, is BOX stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last seven years, there is a 46% chance of a rise in BOX stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Box’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO