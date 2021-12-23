Research options before adopting a new pet

Meet Miss Molly. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Molly is about 5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Molly would flourish as a member of an active family with children and other dogs. She looks like she has a smile on her face all the time and her tail never stop wagging. Molly is one happy girl. Molly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Molly call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO