Murphy, TX

Research options before adopting a new pet

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Christmas may be a good time to add a...

murphy.bubblelife.com

kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PETS
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Aja and Rue

Meet your new best friends, Aja and Rue – this week’s Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week! The Potter League for Animals says these beautiful bonded pair of fluffy gals are 7 years 8 months old (Aja) and 5 years 8 months old (Rue). Here’s what Potter League for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WTHR

IACS enlisting Santa’s help to get shelter pets adopted

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indianapolis Animal Care Services once again out of space, the shelter needs a miracle to find homes for pets this holiday season. Like many around Christmastime, volunteers are turning to Santa to make it happen. Shelter staff and volunteers are writing letters to Santa, from the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Xena the Warrior Kitten

Abandoned in the cold of winter, Xena is now living with purpose...to run and play and snuggle as much as possible. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Murphy, TX
WDBJ7.com

SPCA encourages adopting a pet during Home for the Holidays foster program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hoping to have lots of adoptions over the holiday season. Its foster program, Home for the Holidays, provides all the food and supplies needed for people to bring dogs or cats into their homes, and hopefully, make them permanent family members. People can still sign up to foster online.
ROANOKE, VA
KCEN

Free pet adoptions in Killeen this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services announced Monday that there will be free pet adoptions for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped this weekend. The free pet adoption event will be on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3118 Commerce Dr.
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

‘JUDSON’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK; ADOPTION FEES WAIVED TUESDAY

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Judson as its Pet of the Week. Brenham Animal Services says Judson, a young domestic short-haired black cat, has lots of personality in his sleek frame and shorter-than-normal crooked tail. The Brenham Pet Adoption Center will continue its “Happy Paw-lidays” adoption event tomorrow...
BRENHAM, TX
Ocala Star Banner

Angel tree finds homes for adoptable pets, food and toys for community animals

While the rest of the country was experiencing a peak in the coronavirus pandemic last January, Patricia Watts and her daughter Tyra were having troubles of their own. Watts had fallen a few months earlier, and ensuing health problems sent her between three hospitals and three long-term care facilities in a span of several months, leaving her only able to walk short distances with a walker.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#The Murphy Animal Shelter
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Smiling, happy girl Molly available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Meet Miss Molly. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Molly is about 5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Molly would flourish as a member of an active family with children and other dogs. She looks like she has a smile on her face all the time and her tail never stop wagging. Molly is one happy girl. Molly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Molly call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Chris Stirn, Executive Director, and Liz Bierman, Shelter Manager. A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter, 420 Industrial Drive Naperville, IL 60563. Donations for the Wilbur fund for animals with special needs can be mailed to:. A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter. P.O. Box 2528. Naperville, IL 60567-2528.
NAPERVILLE, IL
KCRG.com

Pet experts warn against adopting or buying a pet as a gift

Vet gives advise on what holiday foods to keep away from pets. Dr. Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about holiday foods to keep away from pets. Crew of Swedish folk pirates release album of Christmas shanties. Updated: 10 hours ago. Forget about dogs or chipmunks singing...
PETS
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Free pet adoptions through December at Pet Network

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Pet Network Humane Society is looking to give its furry friends still looking for a home a wonderful holiday season with sponsored adoptions for the entire month of December. The generous donation comes from the Gately Family Foundation, who is not only sponsoring the adoption...
PETS
WNYT

Adopted pet owner wins $10,000

A Rottweiler Empire rescue and local pet adopter have a lot to be thankful for. They were surprised with a $10,000 check from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers during a recent celebration at Petco. It's all thanks to a story submitted by Amber Lounsbury in the Petco Love Stories...
PETS
CW33

Things to consider before adopting a pet for the holidays

DALLAS (KDAF) — Thinking of gifting a furry little friend this holiday season? Before you do that, there are a few things to consider before making that commitment. “It shouldn’t be a surprise. The family should have talked about whether they were wanting to add a pet,” Ed Jamison, Operation Kindness CEO, said.
DALLAS, TX
Gilroy Dispatch

Meet your next pet at adoption playroom

A local nonprofit animal rescue recently established a pop-up playroom at a Morgan Hill shopping center where prospective kitten adopters can meet their potential new pets in a setting that is fun and comfortable for both humans and felines. The playroom, located next to Nob Hill grocery store at Vineyard...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Las Cruces Sun-News

What to expect when you adopt a shelter pet

Congratulations! You found the perfect feline or canine addition to your family at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley. You’ve had a “social,” and everyone is in love. All that’s left to do is take your new dog or cat home and everybody lives happily ever after, right?
MESILLA, NM
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

