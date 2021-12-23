ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Micheal Martin: Almost half of Ireland’s adults have now received booster jab

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKFPY_0dUSAnI500

Almost half of Ireland’s adult population has received a Covid vaccine booster, the Taoiseach has said.

The update from Micheal Martin came as the HSE warned that Ireland could soon be recording 20,000 confirmed cases a day in a worst case scenario.

Mr Martin said, as of Thursday, 49.9% of the adult population had been boosted, which is 37.4% of the whole population.

“Great work by staff and volunteers in our vaccine centres, GPs and pharmacists,” he tweeted.

HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, said while hospital admission data showed that Ireland was exiting the Delta wave, the recent acceleration of positive case numbers demonstrated that the country was entering an Omicron wave.

“We are entering, unfortunately, an Omicron wave which we know has high transmissibility,” he told RTE Radio One.

“In terms of the number of cases, Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) would have done various modelling, they would have outlined to Government potential case numbers from an optimistic scenario of 8,000 per day (to a) pessimistic 20,000.

“So any range within there is the uncertainty level.”

He said the case numbers could be influenced by people getting their booster jabs and also altering their behaviours to minimise risks of being exposed to infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIcUU_0dUSAnI500

Mr Reid said even if Omicron is confirmed as being milder than Delta, huge numbers of infections of the new variant would still result in “severe strain” being put on the hospital system.

Stressing the importance of vaccination, the HSE boss highlighted that 54% of patients in ICU beds in Ireland are unvaccinated, a significantly disproportionate rate given only 6% of the overall population is unvaccinated.

Mr Reid said between 17,000 and 20,000 people were still presenting for first or second doses in Ireland every week.

The Government has taken a number of steps to suppress transmission of the new virus ahead of the predicted January peak in infections.

Since Monday, all restaurants, bars and cafes have had to shut their doors at 8pm.

Indoor events have a limited attendance to 50% of capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Outdoor events are also limited to half capacity, to a maximum of 5,000 people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Half of those eligible on Isle of Man have had booster jab

More than half of those on the Isle of Man eligible to received a Covid-19 booster jab have now received it, the health minister has said. Lawrie Hooper said the milestone was a "brilliant achievement" that would help meet the target of 90% take up by mid-January. It comes after...
WORLD
The Independent

Hundreds face six-hour booster jab queue as rollout to all adults begins

Hundreds of Britons faced many hours-long queues to receive their coronavirus booster jab in a day of chaos that saw lateral flow tests run out on the government website and the NHS site struggle with the surge in booster bookings.It comes as Boris Johnson opened the booster jab programme to all adults in a bid to offer the third dose to all over-18s by the end of December, bringing his original target forward by one month.St Thomas’ Vaccination Centre in Westminister confirmed a wait time of six hours for a booster jab, The Independent was told, with queues snaking around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micheál Martin
The Independent

More than 386,000 people received a booster jab this week

More than 386,000 people have received a booster jab this week, giving Ireland the second highest uptake rate in the EU, Stephen Donnelly said.The Minister for Health said that 83,872 vaccines were administered on Thursday.So far this week, over 8,200 people went for their first vaccine dose or second vaccine dose.Mr Donnelly welcomed the significant uptake in booster vaccines this week.Thank you to all our health and social care workers, who have done such an outstanding job throughout another challenging year. Would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas @roinnslainte @HSELive @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/y5nR43J2vI— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 24,...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS director calls for ‘stragglers’ to come forward and get booster jab now

The NHS’s most senior doctor has said that people who have not yet had their third vaccine dose have “no time to lose” and “need to get boosted now”.NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the “evidence is clear” that booster doses offer further protection against the Omicron variant. He added: “my message to the stragglers is clear: Don’t delay any longer - come forward and sort your jab now.”His warning comes as Covid-19 cases reached a record high in England on Friday, with 122,186 new infections reported. More than 32 million boosters and third jabs have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland braced for high Covid-19 cases in coming days

Health officials in Ireland are expecting large Covid-19 case numbers to be reported over the coming days.Testing centres across Ireland fully reopened after some were closed or scaled back over the Christmas period.The HSE has also fully reopened vaccination centres.A further 6,735 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland on Monday.The latest figures show that 461 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 91 of whom are in intensive care.The overall positivity rate, among all swabs taken, was nearly 50%.In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Booster#Jab#Covid#Hse#Gps#Omicron#Nphet#Icu
The Independent

Dominic Raab says 'over 40% of adults' have received booster vaccine

Dominic Raab told Sky News that “over 40% of adults” in the UK have received their booster jab. Omicron infections in the UK hit an estimated 200,000 a day on Monday and the super-contagious variant will become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London within days, it has been revealed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Booster rollout ramps up as top medic says all adults need the jab

The NHS is ramping up its mammoth booster effort even further as all adults across England are offered a third jab in the race against the spread of the Omicron variant. The country’s top medic has urged people to “please, get boosted now” in a sombre television advert, as the rollout extends to everyone aged 18 and above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

12,000 ‘jingle jabs’ delivered on Christmas Day, NHS figures show

More than 12,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Christmas Day, NHS figures have shown.NHS staff reported that there were hundreds of thousands of “jingle jab” vaccinations over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses.On Boxing Day, 24,078 jabs were delivered, including 20,278 top-ups. Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, this means that 214,000 doses in total were delivered including 184,445 boosters.Scores of sites were in operation over the period, with Redbridge Town Hall in Essex top of the rankings as the busiest site on Christmas Day, with more than 900 people jabbed.I...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Watch live as Wales first minister holds Covid briefing

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford holds a briefing on the Covid situation in Wales amid the Omicron surge. Mr Drakeford warned that Wales needs not only “a plan to keep us safe this Christmas”, but also “stronger measures to protect us afterwards”. This comes after nightclubs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PCR test appointments temporarily unavailable in many parts of Scotland

PCR test appointments were temporarily unavailable in large parts of Scotland on Monday.High demand led to slots on offer at only eight out of Scotland’s 56 walk-in test centres when checked on Monday afternoon.At the same time, of the eight drive-through test sites north of the border only two – Glenrothes and Inverness – had appointments available on the day.By Monday afternoon, walk-in slots were on offer for the same day at only Wick, St Andrews, Inverness, Kirkcaldy Dunfermline Aberdeen Strathdee, Oban and Galashiels.1/ Provisional figures for cases reported over the Christmas weekend show the highest daily totals...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson set for crunch data briefing ahead of decision over Covid rules

Boris Johnson is due to be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.The Prime Minister is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty – who is reportedly likely to receive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 98,515 new cases and 143 deaths

Britain reported 98,515 new cases of Covid on Monday as infections remained high and Omicron variant continues to cause a large wave of transmission.The latest official government data – which focused on England following a lag in the reporting over the holiday – also revealed 113,628 Covid cases for Christmas Day and 103,893 cases Boxing Day.The figures for Christmas Day mark England’s highest-ever daily total of Covid cases, and follow an all-UK record on Christmas Eve.A further 143 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government said — the sum of the deaths that would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy