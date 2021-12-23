ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan Shen ends the year by saying goodbye to I-Mab; CRISPR Therapeutics puts coal in R&D chief’s stocking

Cover picture for the articleDeck the halls with more appointments in the last Peer Review for 2021. Thanks for reading every week!. ? When the calendar flips to 2022, Joan Shen is out...

Seeking Alpha

CRISPR fires R&D chief

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares have dropped ~3.8% in the pre-market after the company disclosed the termination of its Executive Vice President, Research and Development Tony W. Ho. Ho’s dismissal “is without cause and not the result of any disagreement with the Company,” CRISPR (CRSP) said in a regulatory filing on...
biospace.com

Kymera's First R&D Day Highlights Clinical Success and Reveals 5-Year Plan

Kymera CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi (Photo courtesy of Kymera) In addition to showcasing data from their in-progress Phase I clinical trial, Kymera Therapeutics also announced their newest development program and outlined the company’s 5-year plan in their very first R&D Day. The primary advantage offered by targeted protein degradation...
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.69% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In CRSP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.94 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in CRSP would have produced an average annual return of 27.89%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: What's Going On With Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Today?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) is trading higher on abnormally-high volume Thursday. Pasithea Therapeutics' average session volume is about 2.6 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 75 million at publication time. When asked about Thursday's price action, Pasithea Therapeutics...
sdbn.org

‘Disappointing’ ViaCyte data raise questions about future of company’s attempted diabetes cure

Over the last 20 years, ViaCyte — under one name or another — has pursued one of the most audacious goals in biotech: a cure for type 1 diabetes. The company’s plan was to take lab-grown stem cells and turn them into the insulin-producing cells that are destroyed in T1D patients. The first attempt to implant these cells into patients in 2014 failed entirely. But the San Diego biotech regrouped and launched trials for a new candidate in 2017, raising $80 million in the process.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Mapping the RNA therapeutics R&D landscape in 2022

Over the last few years, the success of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines has reinvigorated not just big pharma’s interest in RNA research, but also seem to have widened the scope of RNA therapeutics and vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech deal was one of the most consequential ones in 2020 to show big pharma’s appetite to harness RNA research through collaborations. Researchers say this has impacted not just companies with clinical stage-products, but also individual academic labs, which will now likely result in more RNA-focused projects in the next few years.
aithority.com

VLP Therapeutics Raises $21M Series A-1 For Cancer Treatment Vaccine, Infectious Diseases Vaccine R&D

US-based biotech company VLP Therapeutics, Inc. (VLPT) announced on December 27 that it has signed an agreement for an investment of US$21 million in a Series A-1 round from six investors, consisting of two new investors: Nobelpharma Co., Ltd. and MUFG Bank, Ltd., and four existing investors: Sojitz Corporation, MIYAKO Capital Co., Ltd., Mr. Robert G. Hisaoka and SK Impact Fund, LLC.
