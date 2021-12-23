Joan Shen ends the year by saying goodbye to I-Mab; CRISPR Therapeutics puts coal in R&D chief’s stocking

Over the last few years, the success of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines has reinvigorated not just big pharma’s interest in RNA research, but also seem to have widened the scope of RNA therapeutics and vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech deal was one of the most consequential ones in 2020 to show big pharma’s appetite to harness RNA research through collaborations. Researchers say this has impacted not just companies with clinical stage-products, but also individual academic labs, which will now likely result in more RNA-focused projects in the next few years.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO