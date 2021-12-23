ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Courtroom: 2021 Top Supreme Court Moments (PODCAST)

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court opened up its doors again, returning to in-person arguments in October 2021. Bloomberg...

Washington Post

A way to unpack the Supreme Court

E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
bloomberglaw.com

Recent Supreme Court Opinion Gets Career Criminal New Sentence

Conviction that enhanced sentence included recklessness element. SCOTUS said crimes that include recklessness aren’t violent. A career criminal whose 10-year sentence was the product of an enhancement for previous violent felonies in Texas is entitled to be resentenced in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion, the Fifth Circuit said.
natlawreview.com

Good Tidings for the Holidays! The U.S. Supreme Court Finally Will Review (and May Bury) PAGA’s Anti-Arbitration Rule

While the California Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld arbitration agreements with class action waivers (as they must under the Federal Arbitration Act), in a now infamous (and controversial) decision from 2014, the court held that an arbitration agreement could not include an enforceable waiver of an employee’s right to bring a “representative” action under the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (“PAGA”). The court’s decision rested largely on the theory that a PAGA claim is filed by an employee on behalf of the State (and California has never agreed to arbitrate such claims) even though the employees and, especially, their lawyers generally recover more than the state does. See Iskanian v. CLS Transp. Los Angeles, LLC, 59 Cal. 4th 348 (2014).
Idaho8.com

The current Supreme Court’s partisan moment rivals Bush v. Gore

The country is not ready for what’s coming next from the Supreme Court. Individual justices themselves say it. The court’s message to the country in recent months has smacked of politics. Most conspicuously, the justices have repeatedly rejected requests to prevent a Texas abortion law that outright conflicts with women’s constitutional rights under the 1973 Roe v. Wade. The remade conservative majority also appears ready to strike down New York gun control regulations and require state aid for religious schools in Maine.
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Argues the Supreme Court Is ‘Full Of It’ and on ‘A Path to Oblivion’ (Video)

The hosts of ”The View“ think the court’s ruling on Texas’ abortion bill will be a defining one. “The View” host Joy Behar is a bit confused by the fact that the Supreme Court is allowing individual states so much leniency as of late. In fact, the host argued on Monday that the highest court in the land may not even be necessary if this remains the case.
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
The Independent

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn't often use the word

President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely even uses the word "abortion" and when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark 1973 court ruling, that's not...
