OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating RAYALDEE to Treat Symptomatic COVID-19 Outpatients
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announces preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 trial with RAYALDEE® to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This study builds on increasing medical evidence that vitamin D repletion therapy can mitigate the severity of upper respiratory tract infections and accelerate recovery from COVID-19. RAYALDEE, after oral administration, gradually...www.streetinsider.com
