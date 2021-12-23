ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating RAYALDEE to Treat Symptomatic COVID-19 Outpatients

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announces preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 trial with RAYALDEE® to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This study builds on increasing medical evidence that vitamin D repletion therapy can mitigate the severity of upper respiratory tract infections and accelerate recovery from COVID-19. RAYALDEE, after oral administration, gradually...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Opko Health Posts Data From COVID-19 Trial With Its Kidney Disease Treatment

OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) has announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 trial with Rayaldee to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. This study builds on increasing medical evidence that vitamin D repletion therapy can mitigate the severity of upper respiratory tract infections and accelerate recovery from COVID-19. By Day 7,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

OPKO COVID treatment meets primary endpoint in mid-stage trial

OPKO Health's (NASDAQ:OPK) Rayaldee, which works to increase vitamin D levels, met its primary endpoint based on top-line data from a phase 2 trial of COVID-19 outpatients. By day 7, mean serum vitamin D levels increased with Rayaldee to 82 ng/mL and remained elevated for length of the trial. Also, 88% of participants achieved the targeted level.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GeoVax initiates Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 booster

Shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. were down 1.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company said it began a Phase 2 clinical trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate. The study is being conducted at City of Hope hospital in Southern California; it is expected to enroll 60 healthy adults who have been previously vaccinated with any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. GeoVax's stock is up 3.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opko Health#Vitamin D#Covid#Streetinsider Premium#Rayaldee#European#Ckd
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Reports Prelim Third Cohort Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today reported preliminary interim results from its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial as it concluded the safety review of the third cohort and opens the fourth cohort in a dose escalation trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, which continues to document preliminary clinical activity for this drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Booster Study

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) revealed that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been administered under the company’s ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the heterologous or homologous third dose of the vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Mereo Bio reports positive results from Phase 1b/2 alvelestat study in COVID-19 respiratory disease

Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) perks up 1.8% premarket after announcing top-line data from a Phase 1b/2 COSTA clinical trial evaluating alvelestat in hospitalized COVID-19 Respiratory Disease patients. Enrolled subjects received alvelestat or matched placebo, twice daily, for 5 days, with optional extension to 10 days per investigator judgement. Primary Endpoint: Safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Bharat Biotech seeks approval for Phase III intranasal Covid-19 vaccine trial

Indian company Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval to commence Phase III clinical trial for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154. This trial is intended to analyse the intranasal vaccine as a booster shot. The company currently makes Covaxin, a Covid-19...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Cytosorbents (CTSO) Reports Publication of US CTC Multicenter Registry Results Using CytoSorb in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announces the publication of results from the Company's U.S. CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) retrospective registry in the peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Medicine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
StreetInsider.com

Palatin Technologies (PTN) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Dry Eye Disease

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Skepticism is Unwarranted, Weakness is a Major Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates an "Outperform" rating and $200 price target on the shares of Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), following disappointing Phase 3 data of the company's competitor - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO). The analyst believes the recent weakness in ALNY is a major buying opportunity.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Adopts Poison Pill Following JANA Stake

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan. The Mercury Board unanimously adopted the Rights Plan to protect the investment of shareholders...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy