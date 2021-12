After “rigorous” interviews by Mrs. Eileen Higgins and Mrs. Meredith Fowlie Dec. 17, second and third grade students at Southport Central School were chosen for various “elf jobs” after filling out their applications and answering such questions as: What are some of your great qualities that would benefit Santa’s workshop? Do you think you’ll get along well with the reindeer? Why or why not? We have to work really quickly in order to prepare everything by Christmas Eve. How quickly do you work?

