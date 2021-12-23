ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Announces Agreement with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Bring Sports Betting to Hall of Fame Village

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has signed...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) option implied volatility bid

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) DKNG 30-day option implied volatility is at 70; compared to its 52-week range of 44 to 92.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form S-3 ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE

Form S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State of incorporation)(IRS Employer Identification No.) 32000 Aurora Road, Suite B. Solon, Ohio 44139. (440) 715-1300. (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts iQIYI (IQ) at Hold

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting

The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists.  In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain. […] The post Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy