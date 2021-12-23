ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

5-Car Crash On I-35 In McClain County Leaves 1 Dead

By News 9
 4 days ago
One woman is dead Thursday morning following a wreck involving five vehicles, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a Ford pickup was on I-35 near Purcell last night when the driver rear-ended an SUV then crashed through the cable barrier into oncoming traffic, colliding with three more cars.

24-year-old Chandra Crutsinger from Edmond died in the crash.

Five other people were treated and released from local hospitals.

State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

