Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LGTO” and “LGTOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGTOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

