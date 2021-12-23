Saudi Tour to return in 2022 after one year hiatus

The man everyone expected to be the star neo-pro of the year lived up to the hype. If there were any doubts that young Brit might struggle to make the leap to the biggest level following his move to Ineos Grenadiers, they were quickly dispelled as early as his first weekend of classics racing, where he animated Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and sprinted for third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. He went on to earn his first ever professional win at Brabantse Pijl only a few weeks later, before coming within millimeters of a first World Tour race in the bag at Amstel Gold, and even had the legs after completing his first Grand Tour and winning the Olympic title in the Mountain Biking to place sixth at the Worlds road race, a ride that was confirmation — if it still needed confirmation — of just what a special talent he is. Not to mention becoming the first British man to win an elite cyclocross world cup race.

CYCLING ・ 23 HOURS AGO