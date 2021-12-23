Saudi Tour to return in 2022 after one year hiatus

It was quite a season, but as ever, there were a few standout rides. When Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) attacked his fellow escapees 1.5km from the top of Alto de la Montana de Cullera, it looked more like the last gasp of a doomed breakaway than a race-winning move. At this point the peloton were a mere five seconds adrift, and the final super-steep gradients of almost 10% looked perfect for the puncheurs and climbers behind, not a rider like Cort who is known above all for his sprinting. Yet against the odds the Dane hung on, and still had a small gap when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched his sprint 200 metres from the finish, and found a second wind to just claim victory where so many others have fallen prey to the insatiable Slovenian. Cort would go on to win two more stages at the Vuelta, but this remained the best ride of the lot.
Comments / 0