Saudi Tour to return in 2022 after one year hiatus

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saudi Tour is set to return for its second edition after a year out due to Covid-19, with the inaugural race taking place just before the pandemic. In 2020 it was the sprinters who came out on top with German Bahrain Victorious rider Phil Bauhaus led out by Mark Cavendish...

Top 10 performances of the 2021 men's road season

It was quite a season, but as ever, there were a few standout rides. When Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) attacked his fellow escapees 1.5km from the top of Alto de la Montana de Cullera, it looked more like the last gasp of a doomed breakaway than a race-winning move. At this point the peloton were a mere five seconds adrift, and the final super-steep gradients of almost 10% looked perfect for the puncheurs and climbers behind, not a rider like Cort who is known above all for his sprinting. Yet against the odds the Dane hung on, and still had a small gap when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched his sprint 200 metres from the finish, and found a second wind to just claim victory where so many others have fallen prey to the insatiable Slovenian. Cort would go on to win two more stages at the Vuelta, but this remained the best ride of the lot.
What were the best stage races of 2021?

The overall lead changed hands a total of three times in what was an exciting, closely-fought Simac Ladies Tour, formerly named the Holland Ladies Tour. After Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) each enjoyed a day in yellow following their respective stage wins on the opening two days, Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) lay down the first real marker with a comprehensive ride in the time trial. Being one of the many riders caught out in a huge crash the following day weakened her position, however, and Chantal van den-Broeck Blaak wound up snatching victory from her when she formed part of a race-defining breakaway on stage four.
Dream team of the year: Who were the eight best female riders of 2021?

The 2021 season has drawn to a close - and what a season it was. We were finally treated to the inaugural Paris-Roubix Femmes, alongside an Olympic year with a surprise breakaway road race win and a dominant time trial performance. It's also a year where we've seen some notable...
Five top neo-pros of 2021

The man everyone expected to be the star neo-pro of the year lived up to the hype. If there were any doubts that young Brit might struggle to make the leap to the biggest level following his move to Ineos Grenadiers, they were quickly dispelled as early as his first weekend of classics racing, where he animated Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and sprinted for third at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. He went on to earn his first ever professional win at Brabantse Pijl only a few weeks later, before coming within millimeters of a first World Tour race in the bag at Amstel Gold, and even had the legs after completing his first Grand Tour and winning the Olympic title in the Mountain Biking to place sixth at the Worlds road race, a ride that was confirmation — if it still needed confirmation — of just what a special talent he is. Not to mention becoming the first British man to win an elite cyclocross world cup race.
Mikaela Shiffrin reveals positive Covid result, will miss Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin posted on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the forthcoming Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lienz. The American shared the news on twitter on Monday (27th December 2021). Lienz in Austria is due to host women's Giant Slalom and Slalom races...
Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia retained the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland taking a six-wicket haul in a fairytale debut. Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match,...
Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, looks ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
England camp rocked by four Covid cases at Melbourne Ashes Test

England was rocked by a major Covid scare ahead of day two of the third Ashes Test Monday with four members of the team camp -- two support staff and two family members -- testing positive for coronavirus. "Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England Cricket team's support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive Covid-19 rapid antigen test," it said in a statement.
