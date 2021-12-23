ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves at Utah

 4 days ago

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Timberwolves wrap up their brief two game road trip tonight with a stop...

CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves Game #34 12/27/21

Boston Celtics (16-17) at Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) Monday, December 27, 2021. The Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first of 2 games this season. They will face each other again on March 27 in Boston. This is the Celtics second game of a 2 game road trip. They will begin a 4 game home stand on Wednesday when they face the LA Clippers. The Wolves last played on Thursday, December 23 and so they should be well rested. The Celtics last played on Saturday and so along with being short handed, will not be as rested as the Timberwolves.
NBA
State
Utah State
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves add ex-lottery pick as Karl-Anthony Towns replacement

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week, and the team has acted quickly to scoop up a replacement for the big man. According to Shams Charania, the Timberwolves have signed former lottery pick Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Sunday.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

