For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. When it’s nearly impossible to snag a spot at your favorite 6 p.m. yoga class, it might feel like everyone in your city does yoga. But now, thanks to data from ClassPass and Mindbody, we have a better idea of which cities truly are the most popular for yoga—and some on the list may surprise you.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO