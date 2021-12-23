My Valley Cars: TP Tools Auto Museum December 2021

While it may not be quite as well-known as something like the '68 Mustang from "Bullitt," the 1951 Studebaker Commander from "The Muppet Movie" deserves to be in any list of great movie cars. Not only is it distinctive just for its unusual styling, but it also plays a significant role in the Muppets' first feature-length movie. A car used for filming is still with us and on display at the Studebaker National Museum (where your author interned nearly a decade ago), having been donated many years ago the Studebaker Drivers' Club of Orange Empire. But it could use some TLC, and the museum is asking for help.

