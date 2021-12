The Lair Building has been torn down and work has begun to reopen North West Street next to the courthouse. City of Jacksonville Director of Community Development Brian Nyberg told What’s On Your Mind last week that there is small projects remaining on the adjacent buildings before further work can be completed: “The good news is, it is down. That portion is cleaned up. We have to do some blocking up to close up some openings in the basement to the [Rammelkamp] building, and then we can back fill it. Hopefully, we can move forward. There is going to be some liens placed on all the work that’s been done, but that will be in litigation with the city attorney.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO