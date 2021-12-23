ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Matterhorn mountain sways due to seismic energy

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matterhorn appears to be a massive, immovable mountain towering over the landscape near Zermatt, Switzerland for millennia. However, new research led by the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF in Switzerland shows that this impression is wrong and that the Matterhorn is in fact constantly in motion, swaying...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
watchers.news

Earthquake swarm under Davidof volcano, U.S.

Due to the possibility of escalating volcanic events associated with a swarm of earthquakes in the vicinity of Davidof volcano in Alaska, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has raised the Aviation Color Code and the Volcano Alert Level for Davidof volcano to Yellow/Advisory on December 10, 2021. There is no known eruption of this volcano over the past 10 000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Mountains#Geology
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era

Following an era known as the medieval warm period, temperatures in Europe in the early 15th century fell sharply in what has become known as the little ice age.This remarkable cold period brought increased glaciation in mountains, expansion of some areas of sea ice, crop failures, famines and disease across Europe.Undependable summers were followed by harsh winters, during which rivers and canals routinely froze over. In the UK, the first River Thames “frost fair” was held in 1608, and was an almost annual occurrence until the last one in 1814.The little ice age was not believed to have been...
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

Remarkable trove of species found living beneath Antarctic ice shelf

An astonishing variety of marine life has been discovered on the seabed in the darkness hundreds of metres below Antarctica’s ice shelves, including corals, clams, sea mosses, snails and worms. In 2018, a German research team drilled holes in the Ekström ice shelf using hot water and collected samples...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Antarctic ice sheet collapse could raise sea levels by five meters

The Antarctic ice sheet could raise the sea level by more than five meters over the course of this millennium, according to a new study led by Hokkaido University. The researchers looked at the ice sheet’s past behavior to determine how it will evolve in the coming centuries based on the current rate of global warming.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
natureworldnews.com

Geological Secret Passage Beneath Panama Moves Traveling Rocks from the Earth’s Mantle

A geomorphological mystery passing just underneath Panama, might just elaborate why sandstones from Earth's atmosphere can be observed over 1,000 miles from their provenance. This 62-mile-deep entry could permit a stream of mantle substances to travel down from underneath the Galápagos archipelago from under Panama. This previously unknown mode of transportation may also partly clarify why Panama has so little active volcanoes.
SCIENCE
earth.com

The Galápagos Islands in the eastern Pacific

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features the Galápagos Islands, a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. This region is one of the most famous places on the planet for viewing wildlife. The Galápagos Islands are home to many native plants and animals that...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Is Mount Everest really the tallest mountain on Earth?

It's no secret that Mount Everest, the jewel in Nepal's Himalayan crown, is the world's premier mountain. It's one of those facts embedded in childhood, like knowing that Neil Armstrong was the first person to walk on the moon or that blue whales are the largest animals ever to have lived.
WORLD
earth.com

The shortest day of the year has arrived

Today is the winter solstice, which marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere. This is the shortest day of the year, which means that from Wednesday forward, the days are actually going to get longer until the summer solstice in 2022. The winter solstice is typically not...
NASA

Comments / 0

Community Policy