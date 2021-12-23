ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

City Commissioners will get a pay raise

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City Commissioners voted 3-1 this week to give themselves a pay raise. Their compensation will go...

jcpost.com

Comments / 1

Michael Anthony Gaeta
4d ago

isn't that nice.. a pay raise for themselves when inflation is at a 40 year high all forms of government are giving themselves a pay raise while the people are left to fight it off on their own

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Commissioner Keith Ascher opposes proposed slaughterhouse

Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher issued a statement Monday saying that he had heard from an overwhelming number of Geary County citizens that don't want a proposed slaughter / processing plant located in the county. Ascher said "I am stating my opposition to such a proposal. This is not the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

More opposition surfaces to a proposed slaughterhouse

Two members of the public Robin Moelhagen and James Kelly, voiced their displeasure with a proposed slaughterhouse project to the Geary County Commission Monday morning. Moelhagen spoke first ."I don't know how many of you have been around feedlots or cattle yards or processing plants but when they get wet it stinks to high heaven. " Moelhagen added. "I realize that there are people that there are people in higher ups that don't care about our towns and our counties but since I am a resident and I'm not that far away from a proposal site I DO NOT WANT IT.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Savings are realized on Medicare prescription plans

There have been substantial savings for those on Medicare prescription plans in Geary County. Trish Giordano, County Commission Chair, said Extension Agent Deb Andres, who works on the Medicare prescription plans for seniors "changed 105 seniors Medicare plan and saved approximately $289,000, and I thought that was pretty significant." The...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New interchange is slated for Geary County

There will be a new interchange at I-70 and Taylor Road in Geary County. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said the details on the timing of the project are not yet known. "But the fact that we have been selected to be in the IKE program for the upgraded interchange is very exciting."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
JC Post

Commissioner Brown recognized for his service

Junction City Commissioner Tim Brown was honored at the city commission this week for his service. He is wrapping up his term after choosing not to seek reelection. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Brown has given nearly two-thirds of his life to the city of Junction City. "As a police officer, worked his way up through the chain to police chief, came back and now did four years on the city commission. I think a fine public servant to all of us here, and I'd like to say a good friend as well."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Work on Blue Jay Way is included on the Public Works list for 2021

Work on Blue Jay Way was a key road project in 2021 near the new Junction City High School. That's the one mile stretch of roadway connecting K-18 Highway with Rucker Road. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said it's a little bit short of K-18 right now because of a roundabout project there. "They have poured the north side of the roundabout and they're looking to do the south side. This winter they will not do anything to K-18 due to the traffic sequencing which will take some traffic signals so they do not want to do that during the winter due to the snow."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Compensation#City Commissioners
JC Post

GOP skeptical of Kan. governor's proposed $250 tax rebates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday proposed giving Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year a one-time rebate of $250, dropping the idea on a skeptical Republican-controlled Legislature as she faces a tough reelection race. The governor had given no public hints...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy