City Commissioners will get a pay raise

Work on Blue Jay Way was a key road project in 2021 near the new Junction City High School. That's the one mile stretch of roadway connecting K-18 Highway with Rucker Road. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said it's a little bit short of K-18 right now because of a roundabout project there. "They have poured the north side of the roundabout and they're looking to do the south side. This winter they will not do anything to K-18 due to the traffic sequencing which will take some traffic signals so they do not want to do that during the winter due to the snow."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO