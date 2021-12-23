City Commissioners will get a pay raise
Junction City Commissioners voted 3-1 this week to give themselves a pay raise. Their compensation will go...jcpost.com
isn't that nice.. a pay raise for themselves when inflation is at a 40 year high all forms of government are giving themselves a pay raise while the people are left to fight it off on their own
