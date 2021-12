The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast is set to be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre by next week.Health chiefs are hoping that 4,000 vaccines a day will be delivered at the site.It will offer the booster jab as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.The space at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast which will by next week be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre offering appointments and walk in opportunities to get your booster jab, or your first or second doses of Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/SCVmsCQjJg— Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) December 16,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO