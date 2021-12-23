Warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be partly/mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 40s.

Christmas Day will start out mostly cloudy with clearing throughout the day the high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will be out of the SW from 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week will turn a little more unsettled with a few disturbances passing by. This will bring a small chance of a shower by the middle of the week. Highs will remain well above normal.

