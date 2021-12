Workers at a candle factory hit by a massive tornado in Kentucky have filed a class-action lawsuit against their employer. A tornado killed at least eight people in the factory. In the suit, some workers allege that they were told they would be fired if they left the jobsite. That night more than 100 people were working at the factory when the tornado struck. According to U.S. Representative James Comer, production had been ‘going 24/7’ to meet with candle demand for the holidays. The lawsuit seek an ‘unspecified amount’ in financial compensation in the suit.

