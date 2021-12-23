ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Broward Meat & Sheriff’s Dept Gives Back to Lauderdale Lakes

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren in Lauderdale Lakes will have a merrier Christmas this year, as the Broward Sheriff department and neighborhood supermarket, Broward Meats & Fish, teamed up to give back to the community. The delivery of 75 Christmas bikes took place at the grocery store’s location along State Road 7 on Tuesday...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Broward plans to distribute free take-home rapid coronavirus tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Once Broward County receives take-home coronavirus tests the county staff will distribute them for free to the public, Mayor Michael Udine said on Monday. Miami-Dade County started to distribute over 12,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries. President Joe Biden’s administration...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Giving Out At-Home COVID Rapid Test Kits At Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing. “As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement last week. The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday. On Monday, hundreds flocked to 27 public libraries where the kits...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#For The Children#Caribbean Community#Broward Meat Sheriff#Broward Sheriff#Broward Meats Fish#Broward Meat Fish
CBS Miami

Broward County Mayor Gives Update On COVID-19 Fight As Testing Demand Continues

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Michael Udine gave an update on the county’s fight against COVID-19 Wednesday. It comes as long lines returned to testing sites once again on Wednesday, with Christmas just a few days away. “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly and spreading fast,” says Udine. Despite the variant, the mayor says Broward County hospitals are in good shape. He was on a conference call with area mayors and health officials. According to the mayor, 2,500 booster shots are heading to 16 area assisted living facilities. In addition, 80% of Broward residents have at least one dose of a vaccine, and 88% of county employees are fully vaccinated. “In Broward County government buildings employees are required to wear masks, we have reduced travel in these buildings due to the holidays, so we continue to monitor our government buildings,” says Udine. CBS4 News spoke with locals on Las Olas about how they feel about the current COVID-19 numbers during the holidays. “I think it’s better than last year but we decided not to travel for a reason, I don’t know about that,” says Carmen Logsdon. “We’re triple vaxxed so we feel if we’re outside and around people that we know are vaxxed it’s OK,” says Mark Logsdon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSJM

Sheriff’s Department Giving Out Toys In Benton Harbor Thursday

A toy giveaway will be held by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. Undersheriff Chuck Heit tells WSJM News the department is taking part in the Toy Express program with the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The foundation provides police agencies with toys to give out in their communities.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSVN-TV

Broward County updates mask policy due to spread of omicron variant

(WSVN) - Broward County is updating its mask policy due to the omicron variant. Starting Monday, those visiting government facilities must wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The revised policy cites the surge of omicron cases in the county while ensuring the safety of frontline workers and the...
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Requiring Boosters Or Weekly Testing For First Responders, Homeless Shelter Employees Due To Omicron Concerns

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing. The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities. Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
BOCANEWSNOW

GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged

Dr. Jeffrey LaGrasso, According To TSA, Tried To Get Gun Past Security At Fort Lauderdale Airport. Latest Drama For High Drama Seven Bridges In Delray Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The husband of the woman suing the Seven Bridges Homeowners Association in a […] The article GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
KAAL-TV

Clear Lake boy finds $100, gives back to the community

(ABC 6 NEWS) - An Iowa boy had a special stroke of luck this holiday season and decided to pay it forward. Jacob Boller -- a Clear Lake sixth-grader -- found a $100 bill on his way home from school. Instead of spending it on himself, he used it to...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives holiday safety tips

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office knows the holidays are the last time anyone wants to have to call them for help. They have three pieces of advice for you heading into Christmas weekend. First... “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol make sure you...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
fox61.com

Giving back

We collect food for East Hampton food bank. This year we have collected over 2500lbs and over $2000.00 Credit: Eric scrivano.
EAST HAMPTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy