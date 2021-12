It’s that wonderful time of year when everything is lit up, friends you haven’t seen in a while come over, and everyone is in a mood to relax and catch up from the bizarre couple of years we’ve had. Let’s give you one less item to stress over — “What appetizer should I bring to the party?” Today we will make a couple of fun snacks that will be something different than everyone bringing chips. For the first one, we will go back to last months recipe for cranberry sauce and use it on a fun canapé.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO