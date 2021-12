Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is excited to finally have a chance to talk about those spoilers. Social media has been a minefield since a few days before the movie came out. But, the movie has made untold money at the box office, so the spoiler cap is lifting a little bit. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spidey actor is excited to let the cat out of the bag now. No Way Home was massively adventurous with all those cameos. Now, Holland and the other stars can share their experiences without fans being upset over the surprises getting spoiled for them. It must be a massive relief for the Spider-Man actor because he has something of a reputation for leaking plot details in these Marvel movies. This time around though, it feels like he did a good job of keeping a lid on things. (It probably helps when the Internet sleuths and scoopers beat you to the punch!)

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO