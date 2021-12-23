ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

While it doesn't fit neatly on year-end lists, Bo Burnham's Inside was the defining musical "thing" of 2021

By Seth Sommerfeld
inlander.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI do not want any pandemic art. While we're not far from an onslaught of movies, books and songs about COVID times, I do not need that in my cultural diet. I'm not shutting myself off to the possibility of any of it being good, I just sincerely doubt there's going...

www.inlander.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Vinyl is Finally Here

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re no longer locked inside like during the early stages of the pandemic, but we can still enjoy some of the best (and most hilarious) songs that kept us company during quarantine. After much anticipation, the vinyl version of Bo Burnham’s genius soundtrack to his comedy special “Inside” is finally out in the world. “Inside (The Songs)” was released on CD and vinyl today. While...
MUSIC
GAMINGbible

Jaskier Is Like The Bo Burnham Of The Witcher World, Says Actor

Jaskier (or Dandelion, if you’re the literary type) from Netflix’s The Witcher is a bard of the people. The traveling troubadour crafted one of the most popular songs of 2019 in ‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’, and his cheeky, boyish charm countered Geralt of Rivia’s gruff mannerisms perfectly in the first season of the show.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Doesn't Think Her Music Was An Overnight Success

Olivia Rodrigo is looking back at the success of her debut single “driver’s license.”. The 18-year-old singer and actress has had a HUGE year after releasing her music, racking up awards and breaking records. In a recent interview, Olivia opened up about how she doesn’t think she was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Bezos
Person
Steve Aoki
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Works#Art#Mental Health#Lion King#Covid#Inside#Tiktok
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor David Gulpilil, indigenous legend, dead at 68

David Gulpilil, the legendary indigenous Australian actor who earned international acclaim in Paul Hogan’s “Crocodile Dundee” and Rolf de Heer’s “Charlie’s Country,” has died after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He was 68. The award-winning thespian’s passing was announced Monday via a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall:...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy