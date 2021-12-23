ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

Question of the Week

Cover picture for the articleMelody Daines: We have used a T. Rex with a pipe cleaner halo as our tree topper for the last 13 years. Alana Barclay: We make Christmas-shaped sugar cookies and decorate them into the least Christmas thing we can! A mitten turned shark for instance....

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
People are stumped over what kind of cat is in this photo

Did you know over 25.4% of American households are home to at least one cat? Small, cuddly, and quiet, a cat is the ideal fur baby whether you live in a cramped apartment with thin walls, or you have a massive house with a spacious backyard. Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), an organization that certifies cat pedigrees, officially recognizes 45 purebred cat breeds worldwide. The CFA also acknowledges non-pedigreed cats in a class of their own: non-pedigreed Companion Cats (CCW). Some of the most popular cat breeds include Maine coons, Siamese cats, Ragdolls, and Bengals. While the aforementioned felines are easily identified, some hybrids and mixed breed cats can leave us befuddled.
Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
Litter of Puppies Saves Infant Abandoned in a Field

Dogs and puppies are some of the greatest creatures to ever walk this planet. Oftentimes we don’t deserve their ability to always love us no matter what. They protect us from danger, such as suspicious strangers or in this case, abandonment. Recently a newborn baby was found lying by...
What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
Cats That Act Like Dogs

A meow that’s an undercover bark? Not really, but some felines have what are considered to be stereotypical canine tendencies, like the love of water, people, interactive play and more. The idea of a cat that acts like a dog sparked our cat curiosity, so we compiled a list of cat breeds that are “breaking the rules” when it comes to their role in the cat universe. As cat people, though, we know that cats are too often stereotyped as aloof, unfriendly and with a host of other less than purrfect traits. It’s simply not true.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
