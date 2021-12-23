ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ataxia Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30,880.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period

Cover picture for the articleAtaxia is a neurological disorder in which the brain does not function properly. It is an inability to control movement. The symptoms of ataxia vary from person to person, and a physician will use a variety of diagnostic tests to confirm the diagnosis. Ataxia can be difficult to diagnose, but with...

Medagadget.com

Cell Culture Market Estimated to Accumulate US$ 27,565.9 Million over the Projected Period By 2028 | CAGR: 7.2%: Coherent Market Insights | Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd.

Cell Culture Market Market has potentials to grow as the most influential market worldwide as it has been playing a noteworthy role in imprinting positive impacts on the international economy. The Global Cell Culture Market Market Report offers vital insights to determine and study market anticipations, market size, and competitive environment. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it encompasses both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Histology and Cytology Market Size & Trends 2021 – expected to reach US$ 39,073.7 Million With CAGR of 13.35% by 2028 | Abbott, Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

Histology and Cytology Market continues to expand with Zoetis introducing its digital cytology testing Vetscan Imagyst platform for veterinary diagnosis of cancer, infection, and inflammation. Market Overview. Histology and cytology is a field of medical science that studies the structure of cells and tissues. Both fields are used in the...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 771.2 million in 2021 | Nihon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Grifols S.A., CSL Behring GmbH

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,598.2 million in 2021 | Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare Limited, ProClinical Limited

Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Western Europe Medical Recruitment Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
WORLD
Medagadget.com

Parenteral Packaging Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.1% And estimated to surpass US$ 24,973.9 Million by 2028

The market for parenteral packaging is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical industry. The market is segmented by material, as it is the easiest to manufacture and cheapest to purchase. The market is highly fragmented by materials and processes used to manufacture them. This segment is divided into plastic-based and glass-encapsulated packaging, which is used for sterile fluids.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is Estimated to be Valued at $ 755.8 Million in 2021, Globally at a CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2028 |Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton

Needle-free IV connector is a system that administers medication through an IV access device without needing a needle connection. The needle-free IV connectors’ manufacturers are focusing on development of new products for consumers. Based on the internal functions and characteristics of parts, these connectors are divided into complex and simple. The use of needle-free IV connectors facilitates infusion for patients and care providers, as well as the possibilities of needle-stick injury are reduced with the use of these products during the surgical procedures in health care workers, and it also reduces risk of microbial and bacterial contamination as these needle-free IV connectors are one-use products.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 47.89% During the Forecast Period – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The new report published by Absolute Markets Insights on "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market” is bifurcated into the mentioned segments (By Processes/Technology (Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Hydroprocessed Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK), Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Plus (HEFA +), FT-SPK with aromatics (FT-SPK/A), Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK), Others); By Blending Capacity (Upto 50%, Upto 10%, Upto 30%, Others); By End Use (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles); and Region/Country (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2029"
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,864.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028

Intraosseous infusion (IO) devices, such as bone injection gun, can be used in critical situations where immediate response is required. Bone injection gun can be used in immediate medical intervention. The preferred site of administration for people over 12 years is 1 cm proximal to tibial tuberosity and proximal tibia 2 cm medial and 1 cm medial and 2 cm distal to tibial tuberosity for less than 12 year age.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Endodontics Devices Market Market Is Expected to Exhibit a Strong 5.1% CAGR, to Inspire a Growth up to US$ 2,580.6 Million by 2028 | DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products

Global Endodontics Devices Market Growth Is Driven By High Prevalence of Untreated Tooth Decay. Endodontic procedures are the most common procedure performed on teeth. Root canals are performed by removing the pulp and nerve inside the tooth. The pulp is an essential part of the tooth, because it contains the nerve and blood vessels of the tooth. If left untreated, the pulp can become inflamed and die. While both dentists and endodontists can perform root canal procedures, they usually use an advanced tool and more experience to perform them properly.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At 9.9% CAGR, U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market To Reach US$ 333.6 Million By 2028 | Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market observes the growing popularity of resorbable dental membranes in its supply chain. U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product Type (Dental Membrane (Non-resorbable Membranes & Resorbable Membranes) and Bone Graft Substitutes (DBM (Demineralized Bone Matrix), Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute Allograft, and Xenograft), by Material (Human Cells Source, Collagen, TCP (Tricalcium Phosphate), HA (Hydroxyapatite), Polytetrafluoroethylene, and Hydrogel), by Application (GTR (Guided Tissue Regeneration), Socket Preservation, GBR (Guided Bone Regeneration), Sinus Lifts, and Ridge Augmentation), and by End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 333.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2028) | MedNet GmbH, Valencell Inc., Maxim Integrated, MediaTek Inc

Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market (Forecast Period 2021-2028): The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Photoplethysmography (PPG) Biosensors Market. The study covers important knowledge that makes the analysis document a handy resource for managers, analysts, business consultants and different key individuals get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study in conjunction with graphs and tables to assist perceive market trends, drivers and market challenges.It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Amniotic Products Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The report is filled with valuable insights regarding various economic, social, technological, and demographic factors that could influence the global amniotic products market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The research report includes information about key trends and developments in the market and assesses their impact on the growth trajectory of the global amniotic products market. The report includes potential drivers and restraints that can impact growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The report presents assessment of various segments in the global amniotic products market as well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Seasonings and Spices Market 2021 Expected to Reach US$ 17300 million and Growing at CAGR Of 3.1% By 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Seasonings and Spices Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The global Seasonings and Spices market is estimated at 14000 million US$ in 2021 and is expected to 17300 million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hernia Mesh Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Medtronic Plc, Atrium Medical, TELA Bio, Ethicon

HERNIA MESH- MI Hernia indicates to a medical condition that evolves in swelling of an organ through an abdominal opening. Hernia mesh devices give rise to surgical meshes used to give extra substantiate to frail or mutilate tissue. Bulk surgical mesh are prepared of synthetic substances or animal tissue and can be endowed in connected mesh or non-connected sheet forms. The synthetic components used in the structure of these meshes can be either ingestible, non-ingestible or a combination of both. Contrastingly, animal extracted meshes of hernia repair are ingestible in nature and are generated from porcine and bovine sources. Hernia mesh devices are obtained in various estimation and can regularly be cut to sizes based on the mending method or the size of hernia. These meshes are placed either over the damaged area in abdominal wall or bellow it, which can hold in the place with few stitches. The method is extensively approved as an upper level method to that of primary stiches repair. New tissue development originate on the mesh to accoutre the strength to muscles were hernia repair incision was intervened, as the ingestible substances or biotic mesh dissolute over time.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Laboratory Mixer Market To Reach USD 2.25 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

The global laboratory mixer market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion by end of 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investment in the research and development especially from the pharmaceutical industries along with increasing demand for laboratory mixers from various applications. Laboratory mixer is one of the primary equipment, which gas applications such as blending, mixing, and agitating mixtures. Demand for these mixers are increasing substantially as the research laboratories are widely accepting mixers during their newer researches especially across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. This growing demand for advanced mixers is directly fueling growth of the market and is expected to be same during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

(PDF) Biodefense Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 17.0 Billion, at a CAGR of 4.8% By 2028: Emerging Trends, Global Opportunities, Future Growth Factors with Comprehensive Industry Report 2021

North America to witness significant growth in the global biodefense market. Biodefense is preventive measures use to prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens and toxins. This includes interventions such as drugs and vaccinations, and research &public health preparations to combat biological attacks. Competitive Landscape:. Emergent Biosolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies Inc.,...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Acromegaly Treatment Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Midatech Pharma PLC

Acromegaly is an uncommon health issue caused because of the abundance creation of growth hormone by the pituitary gland, influencing a patient’s actual appearance and inward organs. It is triggered by pituitary cancer (adenoma), however, in uncommon cases, acromegaly indications can be seen because of insufficient control of growth hormone-emitting cells by the nerve center. Unusual expansion of hands, arms, feet, legs, and head, and continuous changes in facial elements, for example, eye-temple, lower jaw, and nose are noticeable manifestations of this issue. Untreated acromegaly prompts genuine and life-threatening difficulties like cardiomyopathy and ventricular arrhythmia. Blood tests to gauge levels of growth hormones or insulin-like growth elements and imaging of cancers through MRI sweep and CT examine are usually utilized analytic ways to deal with recognize acromegaly. A few drugs are 90% powerful in contracting growth, in any case, the achievement pace of type of treatment changes depending on age, wellbeing, or clinical history of patients. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 14,230 people of the U.S. were determined to have pituitary gland cancer in 2017, of which greater part are harmless growth. Moreover, in 2017, the National Organization for Rare Disorders assessed the pervasiveness pace of acromegaly as 50-70 individuals for every million and 3 new cases happen per million consistently, which is relied upon to build the demand for acromegaly treatment market.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The acute kidney injury treatment market has been estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of increasing cases of acute kidney injuries during the forecast period. In addition to this, some of the prominent players are concentrating on the development of treatments for acute kidney injuries. This factor has been estimated to drive growth opportunities in the acute kidney injury treatment market.
MARKETS

