ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Tells Jack Dorsey And Crypto Twitter Why He's 'Pro DOGE'

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3uLE_0dURqWfH00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk weighed in on a Twitter debate between former Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate Jack Dorsey and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proponents to explain why he favored meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, Musk replied to a discussion around whether Ethereum and Web 3 are really centralized avenues with a single point of failure.

Ethereum proponents singled out Jack Dorsey for his recent comments asserting Web 3 is a centralized entity under the control of Silicon Valley VCs and that Ethereum is not a secure, decentralized network like Bitcoin.

“I’m not anti ETH. I’m anti-centralized, VC-owned, single point of failure, and corporate controlled lies. If your goal is anti establishment, I promise you it isn’t ethereum. Don’t believe or trust me! Just look at the fundamentals,” reiterated Dorsey.

Doge co-creator Billy Markus joined the discussion stating that his goal was to “build stuff," make money and have fun.

“I’m used to the corporate establishment and don’t really see any meaningful break away from it ~ bitcoin just gives power to new rich people,” said Markus.

It was at this point that Dogecoin’s most influential supporter, Elon Musk, joined the debate, stating, “That’s why I’m pro Doge.”

Price Action: As of early Wednesday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.1767, gaining 2.1% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin was trading at $48,200 and Ethereum was trading at $3,900 — both the leading crypto assets lost 2% of their value in the last day.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 5 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $22,643, which is 1.72x the current floor price of 3.185 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

Solana is a blockchain network that has seen its price rise from around $1.50 at the start of 2021 to its current level of $202. It has some distinct advantages, including its high transaction speed and low cost per transaction. It has seen tremendous growth in NFTs on its network.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

It's been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and ether, the second-largest, hit all-time highs, while altcoins, like meme-inspired dogecoin, surged in popularity. Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for...
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars. China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month. On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Btc#Ethereum And Web 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress, Cardano Bucks The Trend; This Analyst Is Warning Of A Massive 2022 Crash That 'Will Flush Everyone Out'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded in red on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.5% to $2.4 trillion. What Happened: BTC was down 2.16% at $49,745.50 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 7.1%. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy