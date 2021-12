If you wanted to get all of the items that were on your holiday grocery list, it seems like you needed to get an early start this year. And by "an early start," we mean that you should've stocked up in March. In the past few weeks, there have been reports of a cream cheese shortage — to the point that Philadelphia offered $20 to anyone who was willing to skip the Christmas cheesecake — and stores like Publix even put purchase limits on a number of holiday staples, including coconut flakes, whipping cream, and frozen pie shells.

