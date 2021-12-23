ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joss Lowden considered retirement before Uno-X offer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoss Lowden has said in an interview with VeloNews that she contemplated retiring at the end of this year, but an offer from new WorldTour team Uno-X Pro Cycling Team caused her to re-evaluate. The British rider indicated that she considered focusing on other priorities in her life, such...

