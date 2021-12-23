ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Report: Iran’s UAV Army Evolving from Regional to Global Threat

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran is building a growing arsenal of advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV / drones) and is equipping its proxies with increasing amounts of such capabilities, a new report by the Alma Research and Education Center shows, while warning that this threat is evolving from a regional menace into a global...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

The U.S. Military Is a Machine of Impunity

My education in wartime savagery started in Bosnia in the 1990s. Reporting on the war, I visited death camps, saw civilians get shot and beaten, interviewed torturers, and was arrested multiple times for being in the wrong place and asking too many questions. Despite all of that, I sensed at the time that my Balkan lessons were incomplete — and those instincts have been confirmed by the past 20 years of U.S. warfare in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

Iran fires missiles as warning to Israel

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles Friday at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel. "These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.
MIDDLE EAST
WEKU

Some Russian troops reportedly withdraw from Ukraine border area

Ten thousand Russian military servicemen are reportedly returning to their "permanent deployment points" from field training on the border with neighboring Ukraine, according to Interfax news, which quoted statements from the Russian military. The reported redeployment comes after months of tension and reports that Russia was planning a multi-front offensive...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
news4sanantonio.com

$2.9B of US military gear now in the hands of Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (TND) — Billions of dollars in equipment was left behind in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year, and now finding its way into the hands of the Taliban. Auditors at watchdog group Open the Books found $2.9 billion of U.S. military gear and training were provided to Afghan security forces.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Iran’s Great Prophet Annual Military Drill Targets Dimona

Iran released a video showing ballistic missiles and suicide drone being launched against Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility as part of their annual military drill. Their video production capabilities have improved. It appears they built a mockup of Israel’s Dimona facility for the drill, and used short and medium range...
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

Dec 24 (Reuters) - War games conducted this week by Iran in the Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country's top military commanders said on Friday, amid concerns over possible Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites. The Revolutionary Guards' war games included firing ballistic and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

Iran says it fired 16 ballistic missiles during annual drill

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday. The report said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing major military exercise across the country’s south. It said the name of missiles were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar and that their range is from 350 to 2000 kilometers (220 to 1250 miles). The short-range and medium-range missiles, Iran has said, can reach U.S. bases in the region as well as archenemy Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Hezbollah#Houthis#Uav Army Evolving#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#Iranian#Hamas#Shi Ite#The Islamic Jihad#The Quds Force#Irgc#Directorate#African#Uav Army
The Jewish Press

Herzog: Iranian Threat Must Be Neutralized ‘Once and For All’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned international leaders on Wednesday that the Iranian threat “must be neutralized once and for all, with or without an agreement.”. Herzog made the statement during remarks delivered at the scaled-down graduation of the 183rd flight course of the Israel Air Force, held Wednesday at Hatzerim Air Base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The New Yorker

The Looming Threat of a Nuclear Crisis with Iran

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Shortly after his Inauguration, Joe Biden appointed Rob Malley to be his special envoy for Iran. Malley, who is fifty-eight, grew up in France and was in the same high-school class in Paris as Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He graduated from Yale and Harvard Law School, won a Rhodes Scholarship, and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Byron White. Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiated at his wedding.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
AFP

Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing "alternatives" in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. "The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems," Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic's southern provinces. The agency also reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards land forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying the tanks' main gun has a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) range and precision night-time capabilities.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy