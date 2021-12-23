ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wondering how to get those last-minute gifts in time for Christmas? Here’s how to get it all done in time.

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Toy experts share their latest tricks and tips on getting all those last-minute gifts under the tree before the holidays are here.

Jackie Cucco, senior editor at The Toy Insider, says, "You are going to want to wake up early, get in there, don't try and save it for the night before. Just comb through the aisles. Things might not be in their right spots. They might not be all nice and neat on the aisles so keep your eyes peeled."

Cucco says some options for gifts can include the DJ Mix and Spin Studio from Hape for kids ages 1 – 5 years old. That toy goes for $40.

Next up, the Minnie Sidecar Scooter.

"It goes 2 miles an hour; it has all the Minnie Mouse details. It has this little sidecar so kids can put in their dolls or stuffed animals into the sidecar to ride along next to them. It is $90, which is really impressive for a ride-on to be able to get one for under $100. So, this is available at Walmart."

For our slime lovers, a Nickelodeon Metallic Mixer Studio from Crazyart includes all these ingredients to make your own slime. This can be picked up at Target for $25.

For the tweens and teens, a holiday plush from a brand called Ice Cream.

"They come in this assortment of all these different styles. These range from $19 to $38 and you can get them at Saks and Neiman Marcus," says Jackie.

All last-minute options for a great Christmas morning.

