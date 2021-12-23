ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

20-year-old dies in overnight shooting in Newport News

By Lyndon German, Daily Press
 4 days ago

A man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning in Newport News, according to police.

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting around 12:38 a.m. on the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

There, police located a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

Newport News, VA
