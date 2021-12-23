Kate Middleton Hosts a Caroling Concert Special

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO