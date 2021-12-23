Horned Holiday! Baby White Rhino Birthed at UK Zoo With Keepers Calling It a 'Christmas Miracle!'

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland have woken up to a white Christmas, the Met Office confirmed.As of 7am on Christmas Day, the weather agency said there had been snowfall, with more forecast for later in the day in the southern Highlands.Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.Video on Twitter, posted by the Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page, showed substantial snowfall in Braemar.https://t.co/vFreUrX60E— Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page (@Alonso2012F) December 25, 2021On Twitter, the Met Office said: “We’ve already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland.”A tweet from...
Comments / 0