Aerospace & Defense

USA Jet Airlines introduces a new livery

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Jet Airlines has introduced a new logo and livery on ex-Delta McDonnell...

worldairlinenews.com

worldairlinenews.com

QANTAS to bring back the Airbus A380 early

QANTAS Airways will bring back Airbus A380 VH-OOB to active status after two years of being grounded. The A380 will replace Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on flights to Queensland starting on January 11, 2022 due to the current 14-day isolation rule for flight crews. The A380 will also be assigned to...
simpleflying.com

In Photos: A Look At Alaska Airlines’ Special Liveries

While Alaska Airlines flies a fairly uniform fleet of Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies, it has incredible diversity when it comes to the liveries these jets wear. Let’s take a look at some of the different causes for which the Seattle-based oneworld member has got creative. Sustainability. On multiple occasions,...
worldairlinenews.com

Emirates reopens over 20 dedicated airport lounges across its network

In line with the restoration of Emirates’ network and upsurge in travel demand, passengers traveling in premium cabins as well as Skywards members in select membership tiers will have access to more than 120 lounges by February. Emirates, which has resumed operations to over 90 percent of its pre-pandemic...
Flight Global.com

Indian airline start-up Akasa unveils livery

Indian start-up carrier Akasa Air has unveiled its branding as it continues preparations to launch flights next summer. Plans for Akasa first emerged from one of its backers, Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in August. The airline in October said it had secured a no-objection certification from the country’s aviation regulator and the following month disclosed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the Dubai air show.
eturbonews.com

Czech Airlines Technics signs new agreement with Austrian Airlines

Based on the latest agreement concluded with Austrian Airlines, CSAT will provide Airbus A320 family narrow-body aircraft base maintenance using one of its production lines in Hangar F. Continued interest in aircraft maintenance at Prague Airport has been confirmed as Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) signed a new contract with another...
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court in London, 21 A350s grounded due to alleged surface degradation

Qatar Airways on December 20 issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court in London. We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts.
worldairlinenews.com

SkyWest and Eve announce partnership to develop regional operator network with an order for 100 eVTOL aircraft

Eve Air Mobility (Eve), an Embraer company, and SkyWest, Inc., announced today a Memorandum of Understanding and non-binding Letter of Intent for SkyWest to purchase 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). The partnership will focus on developing a network of deployment throughout the United States.
worldairlinenews.com

SAS’ brand new Airbus A321LR enters service

SAS’ first Airbus A321LR Long Range will complete its first long-haul flight on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from Copenhagen to Washington (Dulles(. It will enter official service on March 27, 2022. The new aircraft is equipped with a service concept with three travel classes, like the rest of SAS’...
gatechecked

Icelandair Is Getting A New Livery

Icelandair is doing away with its blue and yellow livery in favor of a somewhat more multi-colored design. According to the company’s marketing director Gísli S. Brynjólfsson, in its latest design change since 2006, the carrier will expand its color portfolio to represent Iceland’s diversity. Brynjólfsson...
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
airportspotting.com

Delta unveils Team USA aircraft livery

Delta Air Lines is celebrating an 8-year commitment to supporting Team USA in Olympic Games events by unveiling a special livery on one of its aircraft. Airbus A330 N411DX was rolled out at a ceremony honoring the global carrier’s commitment to connect athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA. The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways officially welcomed as an IATA member, adds “Superior Class”, the first A320 in the new livery will be EI-DTE

ITA Airways started operations on October 15, 2021. The first flight, Flight AZ 1637 operated from Milan (Linate) to Bari. On the same day, ITA became an IATA member. The new airline started with 52 aircraft. This will expand to 78 in 2022 with the gradual inclusion of new-generation aircraft that will reach 75% by 2025 when the total fleet will consist of 105 aircraft.
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Delta unveils Team USA paint job on A330 jet that will serve MSP airport

Delta Air Lines unveiled an Airbus A330 decked out with giant Team USA logos and colors on Friday, and the plane is expected to make a stop in Minneapolis over the weekend. The Atlanta-based airline is the official airline of Team USA through the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the new paintwork can be see on one of its A330-900 aircrafts, the company said in a release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
samchui.com

Flying My First Jet as an Airline Cadet – Emirates Flight Training Academy

I visited Emirates Flight Training Academy in Dubai, which is not a flight school but a dedicated airline academy. During my visit, I flew their Cirrus SR-22 and Embraer Phenom 100 jet with a professional flight instructor. Check out my takeoff, landing, and the flight. It was my first time flying a jet since I’ve received my Private Pilot License.
