SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Men’s Basketball team (6-5) is back in the win column for the first time in what feels like forever after its 93-62 win over Brown (8-6.) Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange with a game-high 28 points, Joseph Girard III scored 15, while Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider both helped out with 13 points. Syracuse shot almost 62% (13-21) from three-point range, its best percentage of the 2021-22 season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO