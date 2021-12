In the very first girls’ matchup held at Slam Dunk to the Beach, the Cape Henlopen basketball team fought hard but fell 64-47 to an immensely talented Westtown (Pa.) squad. “Going up against a team that big, it was great to see us compete so well,” said Cape head coach Pat Woods, whose Vikings were behind 30-14 at the half but went bucket-for-bucket with the Moose after intermission. “We learned a lot today, and I'm proud of them.”

