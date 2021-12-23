ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for December 23

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Lehigh Acres mother & daughter killed in crash, arrest made in murder of Bee Love, an update on parking at RSW, and a chilly start ahead of a pleasant afternoon.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell, Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

