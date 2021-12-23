Traffic Stop Results In Arrest of Fugitive From Justice

A Tipton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by 44-year-old Paul D. Parker of Tipton, was on US Highway 50 at Lake Shore Drive around 9:15 a.m., when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide off the right side of the road. The Toyota then became airborne, struck a rock cliff and overturned.

