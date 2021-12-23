ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gerhard and Hollow headline Mullins team for Leopardstown opener

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ishKL_0dURhfL300

Sir Gerhard, Ferny Hollow and Chacun Pour Soi are all among Willie Mullins’ squad for the first two days of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

The Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard will be making his debut over obstacles in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle in a 20-runner field on Sunday.

Speaking to Racing TV about Sir Gerhard, Mullins said: “He jumps well. He’s ready for action.”

Mullins also runs an interesting contender in Goven, twice a winner on the Flat in France before being bought by JP McManus.

Ferny Hollow, who like Sir Gerhard is owned by Cheveley Park Stud, faces five rivals in the Racing Post Novice Chase.

Another Champion Bumper winner, he only had one run over hurdles – when beating Bob Olinger – before injury curtailed his season, but he began this campaign with a win over fences.

“He hasn’t got great racing experience, so Patrick (Mullins) was delighted he did get hustled and bustled in the race last time,” said Mullins.

Ferny Hollow is one of six but he will face a stern test from Gordon Elliott’s mare Riviere D’etel.

As a four-year-old, she gets plenty of allowances and has won all three of her outings over fences to date.

Coeur Sublime, a four-length second to Ferny Hollow last time, takes him on again.

Elliott’s pair of Fil Dor and Britzka look the two to beat in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, in which seven have been declared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2Ban_0dURhfL300
Vanillier has been declared at Limerick (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA) (PA Wire)

On the same afternoon at Limerick, eight have been declared for the Grade One Boylesports Faugheen Novice Chase.

Gavin Cromwell has both Gabynako and Vanillier in the two-and-a-half-mile contest, in which Elliott runs Farouk D’alene.

Monday’s Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase sees Chacun Pour Soi meet Envoi Allen in an intriguing clash.

Both, however, are on something of a retrieval mission.

Chacun Pour Soi, winner of the race last year, was a red-hot favourite for the Tingle Creek Chase but blotted his copybook with an uncharacteristic display of poor jumping.

Mullins feels he may have had something of an excuse, though.

He didn't jump going down the back, where I thought he'd take a length out of everything at every fence

“He seems fine, the only thing we could find after Sandown was that he took the chestnut off his hock, which I call their fifth toe,” he said.

“It’s a bit like a runner taking a toenail off in a race, I’d say. We don’t know when it happened but obviously it happened before the fourth, I’d say.

“He didn’t jump going down the back, where I thought he’d take a length out of everything at every fence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoINx_0dURhfL300
Envoi Allen will switch back in distance (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Envoi Allen could finish only sixth in the John Durkan and drops down to two miles for the first time since winning the Royal Bond as a novice hurdler.

Battleoverdoyen and Sizing Pottsie complete the four-runner field. Mullins decided not to declare Energumene.

In the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, Largy Debut, who comfortably accounted for Kilcruit at Cork, takes on the Elliott pair of Mighty Potter and Three Stripe Life.

The field is completed by three Mullins-trained runners, Arctic Warrior, Farout and Grangee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leopardstown or Limerick next for Bob Olinger

Henry De Bromhead has resisted the temptation to send Grade One-winning Hurdler Bob Olinger to Ascot for the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase on Friday. Winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the six-year-old made an impressive debut over fences at Gowran Park last month on his return to action.
SPORTS
newschain

Ronald Pump could make quick return at Leopardstown

Ronald Pump could be set for a quick reappearance at Leopardstown having run too keen to do himself justice in the Long Walk Hurdle on Saturday. Matthew Smith’s stable star was sent off a well-fancied 3-1 chance for the Grade One, but Keith Donoghue had struggled to get him to settle and despite turning into the straight still well in contention, his early exertions told and he faded into fifth behind Champ.
WORLD
SkySports

Sir Gerhard makes perfect start to hurdling career at Leopardstown

Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard made a seamless transition to hurdling with a straightforward victory in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown. Victorious at the Cheltenham Festival on his first start for Willie Mullins having been with Gordon Elliott, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding met with the first defeat of his career at the Punchestown Festival.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Elliott
newschain

Chacun Pour Soi seeking Leopardstown redemption

Chacun Pour Soi bids to put a disappointing reappearance behind him when he lines up for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on Monday. The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out.
SPORTS
newschain

A Plus Tard all set for Savills Chase defence

A Plus Tard is expected to prove “hard to beat” when he defends his crown in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown. Henry de Bromhead’s charge flew home to deny the reopposing pair of Kemboy and Melon in a thrilling renewal of the Grade One feature 12 months ago.
SPORTS
newschain

Edwardstone in cruise control at Kempton

Edwardstone ran out a most impressive winner of the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park, cementing his position in the betting for the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham in March. A Grade One winner last time out at Sandown, Alan King’s charge was dropping down in class for...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flat#Cheveley Park Stud#Paddy#Rewards Club Chase#Tingle Creek Chase
newschain

Bravemansgame ‘probably will’ head to Cheltenham

Bravemansgame looks like heading for the Cheltenham Festival following discussions between Paul Nicholls and his owners. Despite looking hugely impressive in winning his first three starts over fences, including an imperious display in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, Nicholls seemed lukewarm on the idea of a trip to the Cotswolds in March.
WORLD
newschain

End of an era as Native River heads for well-deserved retirement

Native River one of the most popular horses in training, has been retired after being pulled up in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner won 11 of his 24 chase starts, amassing over £1million in prize-money for his owners, Garth and Anne Broom, and giving the Colin Tizzard yard some of their greatest days to date.
ANIMALS
newschain

Envoi Allen back in front at Leopardstown

Envoi Allen returned to winning ways when taking the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead. The seven-year-old faced only two rivals as Chacun Pour Soi was a late injury-enforced absentee, leaving just Gordon Elliott’s Battleoverdoyen and Jessica Harrington’s Sizing Pottsie making up the three-horse field.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Shishkin oozes class with faultless Kempton return

Shishkin quashed all worries about his well-being when running out a hugely impressive winner of the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park. Making a later than expected return to action, Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old stamped a huge claim to be crowned the best two-mile chaser in training. Henderson had...
SPORTS
newschain

Iwilldoit gives Sam Thomas landmark success in Welsh National

Former jockey Sam Thomas gained the biggest win of his burgeoning training career when Iwilldoit landed a gamble under Stan Sheppard in the Coral Welsh Grand National in a gruelling, stamina-sapping test at Chepstow. Backed into 13-2 from 12-1 on the morning of the race, the eight-year-old went to the...
SPORTS
KTVZ

Baffert, Velazquez team for 3 wins at Santa Anita opener

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Kalypso rallied with a furlong to go and won the $300,000 La Brea Stakes by 4 3/4 lengths at Santa Anita. That gave trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez their third win together on opening day of the track’s winter-spring meeting. Velazquez also won another race, giving him four wins on the card after relocating from the East Coast for the winter. Kalypso paid $19.60 to win at 8-1 odds in the Grade 1 race. Baffert and Velazquez also won the first and fourth races on the card at the Southern California track.
ARCADIA, CA
newschain

Flooring Porter and Klassical Dream clash in Christmas Hurdle

Gavin Cromwell reports Flooring Porter to be in rude health ahead of his bid for back-to-back victories in the Dornan Engineering Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown. The six-year-old was something of a surprise winner when breaking through at Grade One level in this race 12 months ago, but went on to prove the victory was no fluke by following up in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
SPORTS
newschain

Porticello shines in Finale Hurdle

Porticello turned what looked a strong renewal of the Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle into a procession at Chepstow. With stamina the emphasis on rain-softened soft ground and with the final hurdle omitted, leaving a three-furlong run-in, it proved tough going for many of the 11 runners. Yet the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

A Plus Tard is ready to end Willie Mullins' festive hot-streak as he bids to defend his crown in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown Christmas Festival

Punters have been basking in a Willie Mullins wonderland this Christmas, but A PLUS TARD (Leopardstown, 2.20) can briefly halt the Closutton bandwagon in Tuesday's Savills Chase. Mullins would arguably have claimed a historic 1-2 in Sunday's King George Chase had Asterion Forlonge stood up at the final fence and...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy