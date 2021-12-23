Teen shot, killed inside University City apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the University City area of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Jan Mario Ramirez Andino was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No further details were immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

