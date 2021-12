EEK, hello mid-December! We are approaching some of the last days to ship items to make it in time for Christmas, so be sure and get all of your shopping done! If you need any help, shop my ‘2021 Holiday Gift Guides‘ in the navigation bar above. I also detailed the top selling gifts from my gift guides HERE. Today’s blog post stems from one of my most asked questions and DM’s. What to wear to a winter wedding, holiday party or black-tie event. These are also perfect for your NYE parties. Below you will find my favorite dresses, shoes and accessories for the winter season. I have included a variety of styles at all different price points. Let’s go!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO