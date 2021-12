Richard Charles Nunnery, widely and affectionately known as “Rick” or “Ricky” to his family and friends, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, surrounded by his wife and family after a brief illness. He was 59 years young. Rick was born June 18, 1962, in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to Robert and Carolyn Nunnery.

