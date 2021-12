When celebrities step out, sometimes the best dates are family affairs. Mothers, fathers, sons and daughters — even the occasional grandma! — have found themselves on the arms of Hollywood's hottest stars at the industry's most glamorous events. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at celebrities who have made relatives their plus-ones… Let's start with Jared Leto, who took mom Constance Leto to his "House of Gucci" premiere in New York City on Nov. 16, 2021. Jared famously honored Constance in his acceptance speech after winning a 2014 best supporting actor Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club," revealing that the Louisiana native was a "high school dropout and a single mom" who made a better life for Jared and his brother Shannon and encouraged them to be creative. "I love you, Mom," Jared said. "Thank you for teaching me to dream."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO