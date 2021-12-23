ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville woman struck in head, robbed of vehicle

By WTVO Web Team
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzIUA_0dURcDdm00

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

Police say the female victim and her husband had just gotten home from an undisclosed business around Janesville before multiple suspects arrived.

The suspects allegedly followed the victim and her husband home, struck the victim multiple times in the head after she entered her garage, and stole her vehicle.

The victim has been transported to a Janesville hospital with minor injuries.

Janesville officers provided the possible location of the stolen vehicle to the Rockford Police and was later recovered.

Janesville Police have taken custody of the vehicle and are currently gathering evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Durand 10-year-old injured in hit and run

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy from Durand was injured in a hit and run on Tuesday. The 3rd grader was reportedly hit by a car on West South and Freemont Street, near Durand Elementary School, at about 3:18 p.m., according to Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling. He believes that the car was going […]
DURAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tips for preventing holiday burglaries

(WTVO) — While Christmas is a time of giving for most, it is also the perfect opportunity for others to take. Several police agencies said that they have noticed a trend over the years of increasing home burglaries in a time period between Christmas and New Year’s Day. One officer recommended not leaving empty boxes […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Rockford Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire on Springfield Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire happened on Rockford’s Springfield Avenue on Sunday evening. The fire reportedly happened in the 2000 block of North Springfield Avenue just after 5 p.m. Only northbound traffic was able to pass for a time. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates. This story is developing…
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boone County firefighters battle barn fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County firefighters battled a barn fire on Monday. The fire happened in the 12000 block of Route 76, according to Boone County Fire Protection District #2. Multiple fire departments fought the flames for over 5 hours. An excavator was reportedly brought in to open up the north side of the […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed after crashing into cement pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m. The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Christmas at the Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many first responders, working the holidays is part of the job. Some of Rockford’s first responders shared how they keep connected to their loved ones while on the job. “We celebrated yesterday, and got up early this morning, and did, you know, stocking and stuff,” said firefighter/paramedic Josh Douglass. “So, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy