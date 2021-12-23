Janesville woman struck in head, robbed of vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

Police say the female victim and her husband had just gotten home from an undisclosed business around Janesville before multiple suspects arrived.

The suspects allegedly followed the victim and her husband home, struck the victim multiple times in the head after she entered her garage, and stole her vehicle.

The victim has been transported to a Janesville hospital with minor injuries.

Janesville officers provided the possible location of the stolen vehicle to the Rockford Police and was later recovered.

Janesville Police have taken custody of the vehicle and are currently gathering evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

