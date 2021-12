No additions to Chiefs COVID list Wednesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title. The Chiefs improved to 11-4 and remained a game ahead of Tennessee for first place in the AFC with their eighth straight win. That would give them the conference's lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Already on the playoff bubble, the Steelers dropped to 7-7-1 and further behind the Bengals in the AFC North. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble on a lousy day for the Steelers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO