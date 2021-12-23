ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Enough despair. We cannot be victims of excessive expectations.

Cover picture for the articleMost of us expected more from 2021. The year started with new vaccines that promised to remove the coronavirus cloud hanging over us. And the defeat of former president Donald Trump suggested the threat to our democracy was behind us. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...

Washington Post

Don’t Despair About U.S. Democracy. Fix It.

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I’ll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal.To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious as the setbacks have been (and yes, the loss of the Voting Rights Act is a big deal), it’s still possible to overstate the overall retreat that’s happened. We haven’t returned to 1960 or 1910 or 1860, and it isn’t particularly close. Nor is the movement all in the same direction. For one example, the diversity of elected and unelected government officials in the U.S. isn’t just better than it was in 1960 or 1970; it’s significantly better than it was 20 years ago and continues to improve. For another, many of the efforts to make it more difficult to vote are in turn rollbacks of laws passed in the last 25 years to make it easier. I’ll give you one more: The Bright Line Watch survey finds that both Democratic and Republican voters underestimate the other party’s support for democracy. That can be dangerous, since it can lead to pre-emptive attacks on the system to prevent the other side from acting first. But it also means that we’re not dealing with a system in which deep antidemocratic sentiment is entrenched among the rank and file.It’s not just voters. If the biggest threat is antidemocratic sentiment among Republican party actors, and particularly former President Donald Trump and his allies, then we also have to remember that Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election was unsuccessful in large part because Republicans refused to go along. In state after state, election officials insisted on reporting the real results. Republican-majority legislatures refused to send alternate slates of electors to Congress. Vice President Mike Pence declined to participate in Trump’s plotting. To be sure: We can never be certain whether those who refused to go along might’ve chosen otherwise had the election been just a little closer. But it’s also possible that most of the Republicans in the House and Senate who voted against the lawful results on Jan. 6 were merely making a symbolic statement, and would’ve backed off if they thought they could actually overturn the results.There’s another point to be made here about Republicans who resisted Trump last winter. For the most part, folks such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were squarely in the mainstream of their party right up until Trump pushed them to betray their oaths of office. (Kemp was mostly known nationally for efforts to make it harder to vote.) But they and other Republicans seemed to see a clear line between shifting the law to their benefit and ignoring the law altogether. It’s possible that while some Trump-aligned Republicans are ready to do anything for him, others believe in the rule of law and, once in office, will see things differently than they do now. That may not be entirely comforting. But U.S. history offers many examples of marginal shifts in the rules of the game to favor one party or group or person. As long as it doesn’t go too far, the result can be a muddling-through kind of democracy. The point of all this is that despair is the wrong reaction to the current situation. The risks are real, but they’re only risks, and there are entirely plausible off-ramps. Moreover, moving farther away from a healthy republic will require making choices, on the individual and collective levels, not just ambling along. That means decisions can be made differently; political action can still still change the results. It’s true that if we muddle through with the same institutions, the same risks could recur. That’s the nature of politics. People choose, and may choose poorly. But as long as the republic still stands, citizens still have the opportunity to decide wisely, and to opt for a system that keeps future collective choice meaningful.For your weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:1. Jenn M. Jackson on bell hooks.2. David Karol has some historical perspective on abortion as a future national issue.3. Benjamin L. McKean at the Monkey Cage on supply-chain issues.4. And Lindsey Cormack on ranked-choice voting.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
The Independent

‘Sweetheart’ Kyle Rittenhouse has ‘bigger intentions’ than Congress internship, claims Lauren Boebert

Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill.The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire...
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of...
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
The Independent

Republican election chief predicts party could win up to 70 House seats in midterms

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep Tom Emmer toldThe Hill he expects Republicans to win as many as 70 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.The Minnesota Republican’s words come as President Joe Biden’s numbers have tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic rages, inflation is on the rise and many Americans disapproved of his exit from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans died in a bomb attack at Kabul’s airport. “I've been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” he said and added that “in this environment, no...
